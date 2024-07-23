Italy's Catania airport shuts down due to Etna's volcanic ash

STORY: :: Italy's Catania airport shuts down because of volcanic ash from a Mount Etna eruption

:: July 23, 2024

:: Mount Etna, Italy

Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has seen intense activity in recent days, spewing hot ash and lava.

The airport of Catania had already been closed earlier this month due to ash in the sky. It acts as a hub for the east of Sicily and attracts more arrivals than the capital Palermo.

The statement said that authorities had decided on "the suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights."

"The suspension will result in cancelations and/or rerouting to other airports," it added, saying normal operations would resume once the ash fallout had ended.