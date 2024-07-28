Italy's Meloni vows to "relaunch" cooperation with China - ANSA

Reuters
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Brussels

ROME/BEIJING (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed on Sunday to "relaunch" cooperation with China, signing a three-year action plan during her first official visit to Beijing since taking office, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Meloni made the announcement during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as Rome seeks to improve trade ties with Beijing after it exited President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure investment scheme last year.

The Italian leader said her five-day trip was a "demonstration of the will to begin a new phase, to relaunch our bilateral cooperation", ANSA reported. The action plan will aim to experiment with new forms of cooperation, she added.

Meloni, who sees Chinese investment as a way to spur Italy's anaemic economic growth, will meet Xi and China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, third in the leadership hierarchy.

She also attended an Italy-China business forum, to which companies including Italian tyre-maker Pirelli, energy group ENI, defence group Leonardo, wine producers and several Italian luxury fashion groups such as Dolce & Gabbana were invited.

The forum gives "another signal of the mutual interest... (to) balance more our interests, our commercial exchange," she said. Meloni is expected to raise Chinese overcapacity with Chinese officials, as well as Chinese economic support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

"China and Italy should adopt a win-win mentality and increase trade and investment cooperation, making cooperation even more dynamic and sustainable," said Li at the opening of the forum, according to a video shared by Meloni's office.

Bilateral trade and industrial agreements are expected to be signed during Meloni's trip, a source close to the planning has said.

In 2019, Italy became the only Group of Seven country to join the massive Belt and Road Initiative but withdrew last year under U.S. pressure over concerns about Beijing's economic reach.

Meloni's government said the deal had brought no benefits to Italy, whose 73.9-billion-euro ($80-billion) annual trade with China, according to latest data, is heavily tilted in Beijing's favour. China is Italy's biggest non-EU trading partner after the U.S.

Chinese state media said the trip aimed at "clarifying some misunderstandings" over Italy's withdrawal from the Belt and Road and stressing the importance of economic ties.

The Italian government is holding talks with Chinese automakers as part of efforts to attract another major automaker to the country in addition to Stellantis.

The stock of Italian foreign direct investment in China is 15 billion euros, and more than 1,600 Italian companies are active, especially in textiles, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, energy and heavy industries.

However, Italy supported the European Commission's decision to impose provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on electric vehicles imported from China. Beijing reacted angrily to the probe and has launched retaliatory investigations into European brandy and pork.

G7 members, including Italy, pledged last month that they would continue to take actions to protect their businesses from what they consider unfair Chinese trade practices.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Laurie Chen in Beijing; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and William Mallard)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

    The GQ spread appeared in 2000

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll

    After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.

  • Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump

    The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.

  • J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox

    The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • Bolton on JD Vance, childless cat ladies: Hitting opponent’s supporters a bad strategy

    Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…

  • I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.

    US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.

  • Trump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by

  • Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth

    A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.

  • Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion

    Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • Nevada attorney general appeals to state high court in effort to revive fake electors case

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top prosecutor in Nevada is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold the indictments of six Republicans charged with submitting a bogus certificate to Congress that declared Donald Trump the winner of the presidential battleground's 2020 election.

  • Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, offering measured optimism on a Gaza cease-fire

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked to mend ties with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday and offered measured optimism about progress toward a cease-fire deal for Gaza as he neared the end of a contentious U.S. visit that put on display the growing American divisions over support for the Israeli-Hamas war.

  • Three warships from Russia's Baltic Fleet dock in Cuba, purpose of visit unknown

    The arrival of the vessels comes just weeks after another squadron of Russian warships, including a powerful nuclear-powered submarine, visited Cuba as part of military exercises in mid-June.

  • Harris’ team rejects Israeli notion that her comments could harm ceasefire talks

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ office on Friday is rejecting a suggestion from a senior Israeli official that the vice president’s remarks on Thursday that forcefully criticized Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas could have made a ceasefire deal harder to reach.