Italy's Mount Etna spews volcanic ash and lava

STORY: :: Volcanic ash and lava shoot into the sky from

Italy's Mount Etna after years of silence

:: Rifugio Citelli, Italy

:: July 4, 2024

Volcanic activity from Etna's 'Voragine' crater has intensified this week with vigorous explosions and incandescent shreds following a four-year silence.

Etna and Stromboli are the most explosive volcanoes due to the composition of the magma, and they can erupt more explosively due to minute variations in the chemical composition of their magma.

The 3,330-metre-high volcano Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.