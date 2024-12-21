It'll soon be more expensive to cross into Detroit, with tunnel toll increase on New Year's Day

Credit card users will soon have to pay $7.25 to cross into the States from the Windsor Detroit Tunnel, while the cost for Nexpress users will go up to $5.90. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)
It'll soon be more expensive for Windsorites to cross the border into Detroit.

Effective New Year's Day, the Detroit Windsor Tunnel will cost $0.50 more for both card and Nexpress users.

Credit card users will soon have to pay $7.25 to cross through the Windsor-Detroit borders, while the cost for Nexpress users will go up to $5.90.

"The increase is necessary to allow us to plan for our future capital projects," said Tal Czudner, the CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the tunnel.

The tunnel cost comes after the Ambassador Bridge revealed it, too, is increasing tolls on Jan. 1, 2025.

Earlier this month, the company announced the toll for a passenger vehicle on the bridge is going up to $12 — a full dollar compared to the 2024 fare.

Paying in U.S. dollars, the rate from the U.S. to Canada will be $9 US, up from $8 US.

