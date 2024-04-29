ITV confirms brand new celebrity lineup for DNA Journey

Cold Feet actors Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris are one of six paired TV co-stars announced for ITV's DNA Journey.

The ancestry show, which returns for it's fifth series this year, has confirmed the upcoming celebrity line-up, including Ripley and Norris, plus Life on Mars stars John Simm and Philip Glenister and The Royle Family's Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston.

Actors Sarah Parish and James Nesbitt, who starred together in Harlan Coben Netflix drama Stay Close are another pairing, with I'm a Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson appearing alongside with campmate Marvin Humes. Comedians Jo Brand and Julian Clary are also teaming up for one of the six episodes.



ITV

Related: Kate Garraway show pulled after husband's death

"The new celebrity twosomes set off in pursuit of where they come from and unearth secrets from their past, in a life-changing and emotional voyage of discovery that takes us from Canada to London, France to Jamaica," teases the synopsis.

DNA Journey works with genealogy company Ancestry to help piece together the celebrity's family trees - both past and present.

Ancestry's Brad Argent said it was "a privilege to be part of" the show. "Solid research, world class science, and a little bit of good luck have uncovered a fantastic line-up of rich and varied stories – all made relatable by a celebrity cast that bring themselves to every moment," he adds.

ITV

Related: First look at Strictly and Line of Duty stars in DNA Journey series

As for what audiences can expect from the fifth series, ITV commissioning editor Louise Major teased: "This series is packed with life-changing revelations and gratifying discoveries that are sure to touch everyone’s hearts."

"DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities. It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience."



DNA Journey will air on ITV1 and ITVX this year. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on ITVX.





You Might Also Like