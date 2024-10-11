ITV2 Suffers Outage During ‘Big Brother: Late & Live’ Broadcast

ITV2 suffered an outage during the live broadcast of Big Brother: Late and Live, which took the show out for a couple of minutes.

The British channel was scrambling after audio for the free-to-air channel had technical difficulties.

More from Deadline

Big Brother: Late and Live was airing on ITV2 and featured an interview with the first evicted housemate from the 2024 season. The audio was cut out after host Will Best interacted with an audience member during the live show.

The show continued without audio, making viewers at home believe there was something wrong with their volume. However, a message from ITV2 soon appeared on screen confirming technical problems.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue,” read the statement on screen. “Whilst we try to get it fixed, enjoy some of Big Brother’s greatest ever moments. We hope to be back with tonight’s live show very soon.”

ITV2 announcement

After the statement, a show featuring AJ Odudu played that featured some of the biggest moments from Big Brother UK. However, the audio problems persisted, and viewers could only see the images.

A second statement from ITV2 appeared on screen that read, “We’re sorry for the disruption,” with a voice over assuring viewers the channel was working on a solution.

Big Brother: Late and Live hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best returned on screen a few minutes later, acknowledging the technical problems. However, it was time to end the live show, and they only returned to say goodbye for the night.

ITV2 was restored and the channel continued with its regular programming.

ITV2 suffers outage

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.