Ivan Cornejo weathers heartbreak on new album 'Mirada': 'Everything is going to be fine'

Ivan Cornejo isn’t afraid of a good tearjerker.

Since his 2021 debut album "Alma Vacía," the 20-year-old Mexican American crooner has been making hearts swell with his confessional lyrics and introspective mix of música Mexicana and alternative rock.

"When I was younger, I remember putting (on) sad music intentionally and making myself sad, which is kind of odd," Cornejo tells USA TODAY. "But I'm sure I'm not the only one who just randomly plays a sad song, and you just start getting in your head and before you know it, you might be shedding a tear."

"I felt like there was always something special about songs and artists who have that effect on people in their music," Cornejo says. "Where you literally are making someone feel these heavy emotions through your music."

This unapologetic passion has earned Cornejo the moniker "sierreño sad boy," a play on the melancholic subgenre of música Mexicana. Cornejo keeps the sad boy vibes going with his third album "Mirada" (out now), a wistful diary of songs that explores the pits of heartbreak.

Cornejo says the album's title, which translates to "Gaze" and is taken from a song on the 12-track LP, draws inspiration from the unspoken nuances of romance.

"I thought there was so much deepness to the thought of someone's eyes and a gaze," Cornejo says. "I feel like all the songs throughout the writing process just kept circling back to falling in love with a gaze or having your heart broken because of a gaze."

With "Mirada," Cornejo brings música Mexicana to the modern age, delivering a fresh sound that evokes both the warm acoustics of Vicente Fernández and the fuzzy indie rock of "Parachutes"-era Coldplay.

Cornejo believes music "should always be about expanding and growing."

"Music throughout the years has changed so much," he adds. "And I think it’s going to continue to change and it’s going to have its new eras every generation."

Ivan Cornejo on bonding with Becky G over Mexican American roots

Although Cornejo doesn't share the mic with anyone on "Mirada," the "Baby Please" singer has collaborated with several of his peers, including Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma, Becky G and Yahritza y Su Esencia.

"It's a very special thing when artists come together and (can) combine their artwork in a beautiful way," Cornejo says.

A musical pairing that hits close to home for Cornejo is "2ndo Chance" with Becky G. The nostalgic love song − which peaked at No. 34 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart − serves as the opening track to Becky's Mexican music debut album, "Esquinas."

"I feel like we have so much in common 'cause we're both what she calls '200 percenters.' We're Mexican and American, and we had a really cool conversation about that," he says. "Musically, she's so talented. She's a star, and it was a pleasure working with her."

Cornejo, who was born in Riverside, California, says his bicultural upbringing has played an important role in shaping his artistry.

"Being a part of two cultures just gives you so much more perspective, and you have two sides to reference and be inspired from," Cornejo says. "It's a blessing."

Ivan Cornejo says producing this 'Mirada' song was a 'rollercoaster'

Cornejo breaks new musical ground for himself on "Atención," a breezy midtempo that sees the singer break away from his torch-song balladry.

The pining corrido tackles the fraught cliché "right person, wrong time," with Cornejo lamenting the frustration of a short-lived romantic connection.

However, the song – co-helmed by producer Frank Rio – came with its challenges, Cornejo says. This was due in part to the track's unconventional rhythm.

"The first draft of it was completely different to what it sounds like now, so it had its rollercoaster," Cornejo says. "It just has a dancier bounce, and something about it is I don't hear much of (that sound). So, it was challenging to find references. ... It was like a journey by ourselves."

Ivan Cornejo talks Mirada Tour, 'nerve-wracking' acting debut

"Mirada" is inspired by the emotional poetry of a gaze, but Cornejo is ready to look into the adoring faces of his fans.

Cornejo began his Mirada Tour earlier this month with festival stops in Wisconsin and Canada. The 26-date arena and amphitheater trek kicks into full gear Aug. 15 in Estero, Florida, and wraps Oct. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.

"I'm really excited to see how the fans react and interact with the new album," Cornejo says. "I'm excited to have a new list for them to sing along to."

Ivan Cornejo headlines Summerfest's BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on July 6, 2024.

In addition to new music, Cornejo recently introduced fans to his thespian side by starring in the Apple short film "¡Suerte!" The surrealist comedy sees Cornejo battle writer's block as he attempts to pen the "Mirada" track "Intercambio Injusto."

"It was a bit nerve-wracking at first because I committed myself to something I’ve never done," he says. "The shoot was a whole week straight, 12 hours every day, and it was kind of scary just going into with no experience."

Beginner’s nerves aside, Cornejo says he's eager to get in front of the camera again.

"I remember I'd always say (that) if music wasn’t for me or if it never worked out, acting would've been right there with my next goals," Cornejo says. "I really want to step my feet into that zone."

Ivan Cornejo says this 'Mirada' song almost didn't make the cut

Despite the searing emotion on "Mirada," the album closes with the track "Outro (Duérmete)," a tender acoustic ballad in which Cornejo croons with aching optimism. "Close your eyes / Everything will be fine," he sings in Spanish.

Cornejo says the nearly two-minute track was meant to be part of the album opener "Sale Para Ser Feliz" instead of a standalone song.

However, he says the outro's soothing nature captured the calm tone of "Mirada," as well as the encouragement he wanted to leave fans with.

"It just felt right leaving it at the very end of the whole album and just making it feel like a gentle goodbye," he says. "I just thought it was right to have the last things they hear is that everything is going to be fine."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ivan Cornejo interview: Mexican crooner talks new album 'Mirada'