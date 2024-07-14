Ivanka Claims Her Mom Was ‘Watching Over’ Trump During Attempted Assassination

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka suggested Sunday that the spirit of his first wife, Ivana Trump, may have helped save his life when a shooter attempted to assassinate him on Saturday.

“Two years ago today, my mom passed away,” Ivanka wrote in a weekend statement on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life. I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind.”

The former President himself is reportedly safe after a man tried to shoot him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Video of the incident shows the former president in the middle of delivering remarks when he suddenly stops and puts his hand to his ear. After dropping to the ground and being surrounded by Secret Service, Trump rises moments later with blood on his face. He pumps his first as he is hurried away.

The bullet may have come within inches of killing him. Trump and his team later confirmed he was fine, with the former president saying in a social media post that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

One rally attendee was killed and two were critically injured amid the gunfire on Saturday.

Alongside her Sunday comments, Ivanka, who served as an adviser to her father during his presidency, posted a photo of herself as a girl in the arms of her mother, who beamed in a bedazzled black dress.

The former president’s first wife, Ivana, died in 2022 of blunt impact injuries, apparently after a fall down a staircase at her Manhattan home. The two were married for thirteen years before a 1990 divorce. Ivana, also the mother of the former president’s two elder sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, wrote in a 2017 book that she talked to the president weekly and offered advice.

Trump expressed his sadness when she passed away at 73, writing, “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

On Saturday, Ivanka released an initial statement thanking law enforcement for their work.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” she wrote. “I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always.”

