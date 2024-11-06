Ivanka, Melania, a golf champion: Who was in Trump's huge victory entourage?

Hours after the polls closed, Donald Trump took the stage in Florida to declare victory, surrounding himself with a huge group of family, allies, campaign advisers - and sports figures.

All five of his children were there, some of whom played key roles in his last administration, alongside their four partners, and two of his 10 grandchildren.

There were also campaign advisers and political allies, both well-known and behind-the-scenes figures who were instrumental to Trump’s campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

And among the more unpredictable appearances were martial arts boss Dana White and pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Here's what we know about the entourage that could offer some clues as to what we can expect from Trump’s second administration.

Trump's family

Trump's family have supported him politically and professionally for years - working in his real-estate business, rallying in his campaigns and even joining his previous administration from 2017 to 2021.

By his side was his wife Melania, who was largely absent from the campaign trail this election cycle.

Trump hailed her for writing the "number-one bestselling book in the country" - a memoir in which she advocates for a woman’s right to abortion, a stance at odds with many in the Republican Party.

Trump was also joined by his youngest child, Barron Trump, 18, a first-year university student, and Melania’s father Viktor Knavs, a Slovenian who became a US citizen in 2018.

Trump’s third child, Eric Trump, was joined by his wife Lara, who Trump appointed as co-chair of the Republican Party and who spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this year.

Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, a political adviser after Trump left the White House, was also there, joined by his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. She was previously married to now-California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and has given passionate speeches at the RNC.

Donald Trump Jr also brought along two of his five children. His 17-year-old daughter Kai spoke publicly for the first time during the RNC, describing Trump as "very caring and loving" and "a normal grandpa".

Trump’s second child Ivanka Trump appeared with her husband Jared Kushner. Both held key roles under the Trump administration, with Kushner advising on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and relations with China, Mexico and Canada. The couple did not participate in this campaign.

Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany Trump, who has been less active in her father's political career but urged a rally this week to get out and vote, stood with her husband, Michael Boulos.

The Vances

Vice-president-elect JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, hailed Trump's victory as the "greatest political comeback" in US history. Vance is also the author of the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, about his childhood in the white working-class Rust Belt.

"He turned out to be a good choice," Trump remarked. "I took a little heat at the beginning, but I knew the brain was a good one - as good as it gets."

Vance celebrated with his wife Usha Vance. Born in California to Indian immigrants, she worked as a lawyer until her husband’s campaign.

Campaign advisers and allies

Key members of Trump’s campaign team and allies, including officials from his previous administration, savoured their victory on stage.

The line-up included campaign co-managers Susan Wiles and Chris LaCivita, RNC chair Michael Whatley, speechwriter Vince Haley, communications strategist Jason Miller, chief pollster Tony Fabrizio and senior adviser Dan Scavino.

Best-known was senior adviser Stephen Miller, one of the architects of the 2017 travel ban that initially barred nationals of several Muslim-majority countries from the US.

Also present were adviser Boris Epshteyn, as well as former administrator of the US Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, who is the current chairwoman of the board at the America First Policy Institute.

They stood beside two elected officials: New York Representative Elise Stefanik and Louisiana Representative and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was flanked by his wife Kelly Johnson.

Billionaire businessman Howard Lutnick also appeared as chairman of the Trump transition team.

UFC boss, Musk and golf star

While not on stage, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was referenced in Trump's speech, with the president-elect calling him an "amazing guy" and praising the recent successes of his space travel company SpaceX.

"That's why I love you, Elon," Trump said.

The founder of Tesla has emerged as a key Trump supporter and recently came under fire for handing a million-dollar prize to some voters in swing states.

Dana White, boss of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), took to the podium to declare that "nobody deserves this more" than Trump and his family.

"Couldn't stop him, he keeps going forward, he doesn't quit, he's the most resilient, hard-working man I've ever met in my life," he said. White also thanked "the mighty and powerful" podcast host Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump.

Trump - a golf lover who faced an apparent attempt on his life at his Florida golf course two months ago - later pulled on-stage US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.