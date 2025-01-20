Ivanka Trump’s inauguration day outfit earns comparisons to Handmaid’s Tale wives

People online quickly pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Ivanka Trump’s outfit at the 2025 Inauguration Day ceremony — which saw her father, Donald Trump, officially become the 47th President of the United States — and those worn by the wives in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Before heading to the U.S. Capitol building this morning (January 20), Donald’s 43-year-old daughter arrived outside St. John’s Church with her children — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight — donning an emerald green, cinched pantsuit with a long-sleeved, asymmetrical hemmed coat wrapped and belted around her.

She paired the monochrome ensemble with a matching ascot cap fastened on the side of her head and a black Lady Dior bag.

The dignified outfit struck a chord with viewers online, prompting many to compare the look to The Handmaid’s Tale character, Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski.

On Instagram, the popular fashion account @dietprada, which has more than 3.4 million followers, shared a carousel of images of Ivanka next to characters from the show.

One image showed Strahovski’s character in a long matching green cape and leather gloves just like Ivanka’s swearing-in ceremony get-up.

Ivanka Trump was compared to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) (Getty/Hulu)

Amused fans flocked to the comments section, arguing Ivanka intentionally mimicked the villainous character.

“She literally watched this show and thought, ‘I don’t see why everyone hates serena joy she’s just a good christian woman,’” one person wrote below the photos, while another said: “It’s 100 percent intentional.”

A third person commented: “The intersection of cosplay and real life has gotten too wide for me.”

“I can’t believe this is purely coincidental,” a fourth said.

Ivanka Trump next to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the 2025 Inauguration swearing-in ceremony (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Other photos included images of Ivanka from inside the Oval Office in 2020 when she wore a dark green pussy bow blouse tucked into a matching pencil skirt that looked eerily similar to Serena Joy’s attire.

Ivanka’s typical style is a curation of conservative clothing by European designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as a few American ones.

Ivanka has stepped out in full custom Oscar de la Renta for the past few days, donning everything from a floral embellished camel coat to a pearl-and-crystal embroidered gown.

The brand’s decision to dress Ivanka was met with angered fashion fans ready to boycott the house.

On Oscar de la Renta’s Instagram, angry followers flooded a post of the president’s eldest daughter from an inaugural dinner to shame the fashion label and declare they were now “done” with it.

“Oh ok so we’re done with odlr,” one person wrote, while another said: “Unfollow after maybe 8 to 10 years. Loved your content but this is unacceptable. Bye.”