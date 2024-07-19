Ivanka Trump Makes Her First Political Appearance Since Father's Presidency at the RNC Finale

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, missed the first three days of the 2024 Republican National Convention, arriving late in the program on the final evening

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024

Ivanka Trump showed up in support of her father, Donald Trump, to see him formally accept the Republican nomination for president.

The former first daughter attended the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Shortly before the couple entered the arena, the former president signed his official nomination paperwork off-stage, accompanied by Ivanka, his wife, Melania, and his son, Eric.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Ivanka Trump, center, stands with other family members of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump on July 18

Three of Ivanka's siblings — Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. — made appearances at the convention throughout the week, but Ivanka was notably absent following her previous claim that she wanted to take a step back from politics.

"She told [Donald] when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," a source told PEOPLE in March.

Though she and Jared were senior advisers in the Trump administration, Ivanka has not been seen at his political events since she departed the White House in 2021.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Ivanka Trump and her family arrive at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, 2021, for Donald Trump's departure from Washington, D.C.

Days ahead of her RNC appearance, Ivanka spoke out about the July 13 assassination attempt of her father.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote on Instagram. 'I am grateful to the Secret Service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country."

"I love you Dad, today and always," the statement continued.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty L to R: Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Michael Boulos at the RNC

Eric first confirmed that Ivanka and Melania Trump would be attending the convention while speaking to CBS Mornings on Wednesday, July 17.

"They’re coming in and they’re coming in full force and effect, so they’ll certainly be here. Ivanka has been an incredible supporter of my father," he said, claiming that "there's no family in political history that has remained closer."

Ivanka and Melania each delivered remarks at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions, but were not included on this year's speaker lineup.

