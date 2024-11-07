Ivanka Trump reportedly eschews White House role

Ivanka was by her father's side as he won the Presidency for a historic second time but has no plans for a second term in the West Wing herself, reports Page Six. The former advisor to the President joined him on stage alongside her husband, siblings and stepmum Melania on Wednesday morning as he declared victory. The First Daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner have spent the past few years settling into Miami, Florida life and apparently have no plans for a return to the political fray.