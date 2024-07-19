Ivanka Trump returns to politics as she joins father Donald on stage after rambling RNC speech

Ivanka Trump made her return to politics and her father’s campaign trail on Thursday night as she joined her family on stage to close out the Republican National Convention.

The former president’s eldest daughter worked as a senior adviser in the Trump administration but – following his exit from the White House in January 2021 in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot – has distanced herself from his releection goals and the world of politics altogether.

After leaving Washington DC, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Miami with their three children.

And when, in November 2022, Donald Trump announced that he would run for the White House for a third time, she made it clear she did not want to return to politics. “I love my father very much,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

But, on Thursday night, Ivanka made a rare public appearance at the RNC as her father accepted the Republican party’s presidential nomination and delivered a record-breaking, 93-minute long speech to his supporters, in what marked his first public comments since an assassination attempt at the weekend.

Dressed in a white suit and joined by Kushner and other members of the Trump family in the family box, Ivanka beamed as Trump’s wife Melania entered the Milwaukee auditorium to rapturous applause.

The two women – who have both avoided taking part in Trump’s 2024 campaign to date – then joined Trump on stage as he and vice presidential pick JD Vance signed paperwork formally accepting the GOP nomination.

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump, stands on stage with Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and other family members (AP)

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made their first appearance at Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign trail on Thursday (AP)

The night continued to be a family affair with several Trump family members all joining the presidential candidate on stage after his speech, as the crowd went wild and red, white and blue balloons filled the air.

One of the Trump children was noticeable absent: his youngest son Barron Trump.

Melania’s office said back in May that Barron “regretfully” could not accept an invitation to attend as a delegate due to prior, unspecified, commitments.

During his speech, Trump thanked his family members as he gave a shout-out to his wife, children and their partners.

“On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. And, Melania, thank you very much. You also did something really beautiful, a letter to America calling for national unity,” he said.

“I also want to thank my entire family — Don and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Eric and Lara, Tiffany and Michael, Barron, we love our Barron. And of course, my 10 wonderful grandchildren.”

Ivanka Trump joined Trump on stage as he and vice presidential pick JD Vance signed paperwork formally accepting the GOP nomination (AP)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enter the family box at the RNC (REUTERS)

But, despite the show of unity, Ivanka and Melania notably both missed the first three days of the convention – a contrast to Don Jr, Eric and Tiffany who were seen there every day.

Neither Ivanka nor Melania gave speeches at the four-day event either – something both did at both the 2016 and 2020 convention.

Despite being absent from his 2024 campaign events to date and her bid to keep a low-profile, Ivanka did put out a statement in the wake of the assassination attempt on her father last week.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘I am grateful to the Secret Service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country.”

She added: “I love you Dad, today and always.”