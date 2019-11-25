'I've always been Dele', jokes Dele Alli after 'brother' question from Mourinho

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MIDFIELDER DELE ALLI SAYING:

"How's your brother taken to his new-found fame? (Laugh) I'm never sure now whether it's Dele Alli or Dele Alli's brother!"

DELE ALLI: "No, it's always been Dele, I haven't changed since - ever. It's been a good journey here at Tottenham with Poch (Pochettino), a lot of thanks, but I'll never change, no matter what happens, it's always been important to me to make sure I stay true to myself and keep working hard, so I'm feeling good."

2. MIDFIELDER DELE ALLI (CENTRE) TRAINING ALONGSIDE HARRY KANE (ON LEFT) WATCHED BY JOSE MOURINHO

STORY: There was a light-hearted moment during Spurs midfielder Dele Alli's press conference on Monday (November 25) when a reporter asked him about what his response had been after supposedly being asked by Mourinho last week whether he was Dele Alli or his brother.

Dele Alli had responded to Mourinho's comment with a superb performance in Spurs' 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday (November 21), Mourinho's first game in charge, and said with a smile in Monday's press conference that "It's always been Dele, I haven't changed since - ever".

(Production: Will Russell, Mike Brock)