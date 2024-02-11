Ivory Coast beats Nigeria 2-1 to win Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Sébastien Haller scored late for Ivory Coast to come from behind and win the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win over rival Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

Haller fired in from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessié drew the host nation level in the 62nd.

It’s Ivory Coast’s third title after wins in 1992 and 2015, both won on penalties.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong had scored in the 38th against the run of play with a header to a corner. The Super Eagles had been outplayed in the first half and really only threatened again after Haller scored his second goal of the tournament. The Borussia Dortmund forward also scored in the semifinal for a 1-0 win over Congo.

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press