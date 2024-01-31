Advertisement

Izzo claims 700th victory in Michigan State's 81-62 romp over Michigan

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, left, steals the ball from Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn, center, as Michigan State center Mady Sissoko, right, falls to the floor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2), left, is pressured by Michigan guard Nimari Burnett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan coach Juwan Howard watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan guard Nimari Burnett, right, drives against Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32), center, shoots between Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22), left, and Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State forward Coen Carr, left, blocks a shot by Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4), left, shoots against Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32), right, looks to shoot against Michigan State forward Malik Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins sank seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to help Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notch his 700th career victory with an 81-62 romp over Michigan on Tuesday night.

Izzo, who took the reins at Michigan State in 1995 for his first and only head coaching job, has 288 losses. He becomes the 38th men's coach to accomplish the feat. Izzo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Akins, a junior, made 8 of 13 shots for the Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who beat the Wolverines (7-14, 2-8) for a sixth straight time at home. A.J. Hoggard scored 15, leaving him with exactly 1,000 career points. He added seven assists. Tyson Walker finished with 12 points, four assists and three steals. Malik Hall scored 12 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored 18 to lead the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and nine of their last 10. Terrance Williams II scored 14.

Sophomore Tarris Reed Jr. hit the first 3-pointer of his career to give Michigan an 18-9 lead with 11:25 left in the first half. The Wolverines maintained a two-possession lead until Hoggard's three-point play inside the final minute pulled Michigan State within 35-33 at halftime.

Hall's layup tied the game at 39 and Walker followed with a layup to put the Spartans on top for the first time since they led 5-3. Akins' 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run and Michigan State took its first two-possession lead with 16:32 left to play. Carson Cooper's three-point play pushed the lead to 52-42 at the 14:10 mark and the Spartans cruised from there.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 104-89, but the Spartans have won eight of the last 12. Izzo has a 33-21 record in the rivalry.

Izzo has led Michigan State to eight Final Fours, winning it all in 2000. The Spartans are 55-23 in the tournament under his leadership.

Michigan State will host Maryland on Saturday. Michigan returns home to play Rutgers on Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball