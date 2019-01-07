J. Cole Announces 'Revenge of The Dreamers III'

J. Cole has announced the arrival of the upcoming compilation album 'Revenge of The Dreamers III' with a number of artists receiving their invitation.

J. Cole took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Revenge of The Dreamers III. "Your presence and participation is requested for the recording sessions of the upcoming compilation album 'Revenge of The Dreamers III,'" the poster reads.

The top of the poster features a number of artists who have received their invitation.

Return of the Kufi 3. pic.twitter.com/ouSfq3KQLB — Ice Bear (@ZekeST80s) January 7, 2019

Of course, Cole has accepted his invitation.

J. Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad confirmed the lower portion of the poster, which states that work on the compilation album will take place over the span of ten days, from Sunday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 16.

We got 10 days to try and make this Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Think we can do it? — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 7, 2019

Revenge of The Dreamers III comes a little more than three years after the Dreamville label dropped their last compilation effort.

