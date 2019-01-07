J. Cole Announces 'Revenge of The Dreamers III'
J. Cole took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Revenge of The Dreamers III. "Your presence and participation is requested for the recording sessions of the upcoming compilation album 'Revenge of The Dreamers III,'" the poster reads.
The top of the poster features a number of artists who have received their invitation.
#ROTD3 pic.twitter.com/JwboDkFOx2— Venus & Doc (@EarthGang) January 7, 2019
3peat @Dreamville pic.twitter.com/iUXcFcoSWi— Bas (@Bas) January 7, 2019
Return of the Kufi 3. pic.twitter.com/ouSfq3KQLB— Ice Bear (@ZekeST80s) January 7, 2019
Been requested by the man himself #rotd3 pic.twitter.com/YW4mmuJfeR— Cozz (@cody_macc) January 7, 2019
pullin up pic.twitter.com/fvFCboJC9m— sto boi (@OhChristo) January 7, 2019
Invitation accepted. #ROTDIII pic.twitter.com/H7wf31Bomn— omen (@omen) January 7, 2019
@JColeNC thank you for having me🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mnGA60dete— REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) January 7, 2019
Of course, Cole has accepted his invitation.
Bet. On the way. pic.twitter.com/gbqDdVbTp0— J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 7, 2019
J. Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad confirmed the lower portion of the poster, which states that work on the compilation album will take place over the span of ten days, from Sunday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 16.
We got 10 days to try and make this Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Think we can do it?— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 7, 2019
Revenge of The Dreamers III comes a little more than three years after the Dreamville label dropped their last compilation effort.
