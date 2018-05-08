J. Cole Announces KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug

J. Cole is taking KOD on the road for a 34-date North American tour.
Tuesday, Cole announced the full KOD Tour routing and revealed that the unparalleled Young Thug (a.k.a. SEX) would be joining him as a special guest. The tour kicks off in Miami in August and wraps in Boston in October. For a full list of dates, simply keep reading. Sadly, any date that has a tiny asterisk beside it won't include Thugger on the lineup.
Tickets for the general public will be available May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com. See below for an easier-to-read roundup of KOD Tour dates:
- Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
- Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena
- Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*
- Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*
- Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
- Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
- Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
- Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
- Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
- Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*
- Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
- Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
- Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
- Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
- Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
- Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
- Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre
- Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
- Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
While Cole is obviously in full-on KOD mode, Thugger's most recent project was last month's three-track Hear No Evil EP. For the 12 minutes of sonic euphoria, Thugger recruited Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and a particularly scene-stealing Lil Uzi Vert. Thugger has also been working with Travis Barker on an unknown project.
