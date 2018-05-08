J. Cole Announces KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug

J. Cole is taking KOD on the road for a 34-date North American tour.

Tuesday, Cole announced the full KOD Tour routing and revealed that the unparalleled Young Thug (a.k.a. SEX) would be joining him as a special guest. The tour kicks off in Miami in August and wraps in Boston in October. For a full list of dates, simply keep reading. Sadly, any date that has a tiny asterisk beside it won't include Thugger on the lineup.

Tickets for the general public will be available May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com. See below for an easier-to-read roundup of KOD Tour dates:

Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*

Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*

Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre

Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre

Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

While Cole is obviously in full-on KOD mode, Thugger's most recent project was last month's three-track Hear No Evil EP. For the 12 minutes of sonic euphoria, Thugger recruited Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and a particularly scene-stealing Lil Uzi Vert. Thugger has also been working with Travis Barker on an unknown project.

More from Complex