J. Cole To Perform As Kill Edward On Upcoming “Kill Our Demons” Tour

J. Cole already has a reputation as one of rap’s best live performers. And on his upcoming “Kill Our Demons” tour with Young Thug, viewers will see a performance by his alter ego kiLL Edward.
Today (July 30), Cole used his social media accounts to make two announcements. One, that his kiLL Edward persona from KOD will make an appearance on the upcoming tour. Also, that the tour has added the talents of Jaden Smith and Dreamville’s Atlanta duo Earthgang to the lineup.
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 KOD Tour starts Next week. Welcome @officialjaden @EarthGang @killhisways https://t.co/6jGyZiatng pic.twitter.com/FsISdY9fzl
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 30, 2018
My first tour. pic.twitter.com/G0YLD4mB2d
— Kill Edward (@killhisways) July 30, 2018
With the announcements coming just days before the tour begins, the news will surely infuse more energy into the tour.
The “Kill Our Demons” tour will kick off in Miami on August 9 and conclude in Boston on October 10. Check out the full 34-stop schedule below.
08-09 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
08-11 Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
08-12 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center
08-14 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
08-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08-17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
08-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
08-21 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
08-22 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
08-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
09-02 Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
09-04 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09-05 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09-07 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
09-10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09-12 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
09-13 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09-18 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
09-21 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
09-22 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
09-25 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
09-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center
09-28 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
10-01 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
10-05 Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre
10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
