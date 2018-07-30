J. Cole To Perform As Kill Edward On Upcoming “Kill Our Demons” Tour

By Lydia Arevalo

J. Cole already has a reputation as one of rap’s best live performers. And on his upcoming “Kill Our Demons” tour with Young Thug, viewers will see a performance by his alter ego kiLL Edward.

Today (July 30), Cole used his social media accounts to make two announcements. One, that his kiLL Edward persona from KOD will make an appearance on the upcoming tour. Also, that the tour has added the talents of Jaden Smith and Dreamville’s Atlanta duo Earthgang to the lineup.









With the announcements coming just days before the tour begins, the news will surely infuse more energy into the tour.

The “Kill Our Demons” tour will kick off in Miami on August 9 and conclude in Boston on October 10. Check out the full 34-stop schedule below.

08-09 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

08-11 Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena

08-12 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center

08-14 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

08-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

08-17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

08-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

08-21 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

08-22 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

08-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

09-02 Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

09-04 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-05 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09-07 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

09-10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-12 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

09-13 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-18 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

09-21 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

09-22 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

09-25 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

09-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center

09-28 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

10-01 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

10-05 Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre

10-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-08 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

