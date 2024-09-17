J.D. Vance Preaches ‘Loving Thy Neighbor’ Amid His Attacks on Haitian Immigrants

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate, headlined an evangelical conservative gala on Monday evening in Atlanta. When speaking from the podium, Vance touted his Christian faith and insisted that he wanted the United States’ “public policy to be motivated by the wisdom of loving thy neighbor.”

His calls for the country to be guided by Christian principles arrive as Vance continues to spread baseless claims that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating local pets in Springfield, Ohio — debunked rumors that Trump parroted during last week’s presidential debate. Following Vance’s false accusations, many institutions, including hospitals and elementary schools, have received violent threats targeting members of its Haitian community.

When speaking at the Cobb Galleria Centre, the Ohio senator said that while those in the room were “disparaged” by the media and Democrats “as people who want to force our faith on other people,” they “don’t want to force our faith on anybody.”

Vance preached that “we want our public policy to be motivated by the wisdom of loving thy neighbor, that we want our public policy to be motivated by an understanding that family is the most important thing in this country.”

He added, “At this moment in time, in 2024, with all the violence and all the negative political rhetoric, we need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated.”

During Trump and Vance’s campaign run, the senator has received backlash for his public disdain towards Americans who choose not to have children, infamously complaining that America is being run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

Meanwhile, following Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump unneighborly took to Truth Social to lament: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

