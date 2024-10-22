J.D. Vance returns to Arizona for the second time in October
Republican Vice-President candidate J.D. Vance returned to Arizona for the second time this month. His first stop on Tuesday was in Peoria before he headed to Tucson or a rally.
Republican Vice-President candidate J.D. Vance returned to Arizona for the second time this month. His first stop on Tuesday was in Peoria before he headed to Tucson or a rally.
The Democratic nominee answered Maria Shriver's question about election stress -- and knocked it out of the park.
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
"No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
A drone found Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Also, how some employers are asking their current employees to do more. It's all on The Excerpt.
Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.Read more at The Daily Beast.
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.
The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio
Texas Democrats and Republicans trolling each other in real life, via billboard.
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"