J.K. Rowling 'thrilled' by Harry Potter TV show update

***DIGITAL USE ONLY*** The 58-year-old author is executive producing the upcoming television adaptation of her iconic fantasy novels and she has been involved in the hiring of key crew members who will be working behind-the-scenes. Reacting to a Hollywood Reporter news report that Succession screenwriter Francesca Gardiner has been hired as writer and showrunner and that Mark Mylod, who directed Succession, is set to direct multiple episodes, the author said she is 'thrilled' by the appointments. Taking to X, Ms Rowling wrote, "I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team."