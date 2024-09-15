J.Lo and Ben Affleck Still Divorcing Despite "Kissing" at Brunch This Weekend

For those of you who didn't wake up to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's names popping up in every possible group chat, quick plot twist: they were seen "kissing" and "holding hands" during a family brunch on Saturday, September 14. Truly unexpected news considering they spent the entire summer estranged and J.Lo filed for divorce on August 20.

Sooooo...are they back together? Here's what we know:

According to People, the former couple are still getting divorced but also "putting their family first," which involved a "fun lunch" at Polo Lounge.

Per the outlet's source, "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The insider also notes that "A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."

I mean, sounds great, but let's not forget that Page Six also spoke to someone who was seemingly at the Polo Lounge at the same time as Bennifer. They said, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”

Truly in a state of!!!! but to be clear: Ben and Jen certainly aren't the first exes to hook up after a breakup, kay? 👀

