J.Lo and Ben Affleck Were Spotted "Kissing" and "Holding Hands" This Weekend

Good morning, there has been an update. Despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after a summer spent largely estranged, the pair have been spotted *checks notes* kissing and holding hands at brunch.

This plot twist comes from Page Six, who posted a photos of Ben and Jen reuniting for brunch with their kids. And while said photos didn't include any kissing or handholding, the outlet spoke to a source on Saturday, September 14, who said “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

I am...without words.



This sighting comes almost a month after J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. Last we heard, People was busy reporting that the couple was in mediation with high power divorce attorney Laura Wasser, that there were

"some sticking points over financials," and things had "the potential to get ugly."

Meanwhile, the giant mansion Bennifer bought together is currently on the market, Ben moved into a Bachelor Pad (on J.Lo's birthday, no less), and Jen's reportedly about to close on a new place in Beverly Hills.

Anyway! Before we go, it's also worth mentioning that Jennifer and Ben have a movie called Unstoppable coming out. If it ends up being an awards season contender, chances are they'll have to attend some events together. Just saying!

