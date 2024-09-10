J.Lo Seemingly Covered Up Her Ben Affleck Tattoo on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez recently hit the red carpet for the premiere of Unstoppable wearing what can only be described as THE revenge dress of 2024, a nearly-naked silver gown by Tamara Ralph that was held together by bows.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

GEOFF ROBINS - Getty Images

And from the looks of it, J.Lo went ahead and covered her Ben Affleck tattoo—an infinity sign on her right ribcage with the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive and an arrow through them. She originally got the tattoo with Ben back in February 2023—and he got a semi-matching one (two arrows crossing with "B" and "J" between them).

While Jennifer has clearly covered her tattoo (from the looks of these pics some simple foundation did the trick), her post revealing it is still up on Instagram—at least for now!

FYI, Ben didn't show up at the Unstoppable premiere, despite being one of the producers of the film. But he previously spoke about working with his ex on the movie to CBS Sunday Mornings in March 2023, saying “What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend.”

While Ben skipped the premiere, J.Lo and producer Matt Damon got a chance to chat (they were pictured holding hands), though a source tells Daily Mail that "Matt Damon shut down any attempt that JLo made to discuss Ben at the premiere" and that J.Lo's timing was "so awkward" because she "would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral. Her whole hand on his hand was a nice touch - but he was not having any of it."

More on that...

You Might Also Like