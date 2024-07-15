J.Lo Spent the Weekend Hanging With Violet Affleck in the Hamptons Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be kinda-sorta-maybe going through a rough patch (honestly, the news is so chaotic who knows what's going on), but J.Lo is keeping their blended family close! The singer was spotted chilling with Ben's oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, in the Hamptons over the weekend—and even posted a video of their hang on Instagram:

Instagram

This comes amid truly non-stop reports about the state of Ben and Jen's union. For starters, they just publicly listed their mansion for $68 million amid a source telling Us Weekly that "Jennifer is distraught" and wanted "to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it." The same source added that "Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him."

As for whether or not these two are actually spitting, the same insider said they "can’t get on the same page" and "have been discussing divorce as an option." But! Another source recently told Us Weekly that Bennifer "still haven’t made a decision" about whether or not they'll stay together, adding that there's a "sliver of hope" for reconciliation.

Oh, and yet another source told the outlet, "They are going through so much individually and as a couple. They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."

In conclusion, the vibe is currently ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

You Might Also Like