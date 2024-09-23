J Smith-Cameron underwent emergency surgery this month

J. Smith-Cameron underwent emergency surgery earlier this month.

The 'Succession' actress fell ill just days after flying into London from New York ahead of rehearsals for her West End show 'Juno and the Paycock' and is still recovering after having her appendix removed.

She told The Observer magazine: “I don’t know whether you’re aware of this, but I had to have an emergency appendectomy.

“And I’m still sort of getting my strength back

"It was a big thing, and my husband couldn’t come because he’s opening a play in New York."

The actress had called the theatre to explain she couldn't work because a pain in her abdomen meant she could "barely straighten up", and a doctor was called for her, and she was advised to go to hospital as soon as possible.

She said: “They admitted me straight away, and put me on antibiotics. There were more urgent surgeries than mine, so then I had to wait a day.

"I came out on a Friday evening, and they [the company] didn’t call me; they let me rest until the following Tuesday, and then I did half-days for a while, which was draining, but also good. This was, I guess, two weeks ago.

"Today is only my second full day back. Everyone has been extremely gracious and understanding and… I know, I know! I’d been looking forward to all this for weeks. I was so excited, and then all hell broke loose.”

Despite her ill health, the 67-year-old star - who has daughter Nellie with husband Kenneth Lonergan - feels "lucky" because she received such "wonderful" care at St. Mary's hospital in the city.

She added: "But I just feel very lucky. I want to do a whole series about St Mary’s.

"They were wonderful. They were rock stars. I sent over a gift for them today because – oh my God – they were so skilful and hardworking, and their work ethic was so aggressive, you know?”

Previews for the play - which also stars Mark Rylance - begin in three weeks and Smith-Cameron believes she will be ready for opening night.

She said: “Touch wood. Everything is fine, apart from me being a little behind.”