Ja Rule denied entry into U.K. ahead of tour

The Always on Time rapper announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday night that he had been denied entry into the U.K. ahead of The Sunrise Tour, which was due to kick off in Cardiff on Friday, due to his criminal record. Ja penned, "I'm so devastated I can't believe the UK won't let me in I've spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold…”