Jack Black 'blindsided' by Kyle Gass' Trump shooting comment, ends Tenacious D tour

Jack Black is speaking out against his bandmate's controversial comment about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, the "School of Rock" actor, 54, said he was "blindsided" by bandmate Kyle Gass saying "don't miss Trump next time" on stage during their Tenacious D show on Sunday.

Black also said he will no longer continue performing with Gass on Tenacious D's ongoing tour.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D perform on stage during Cal Jam 18 at Glen Helen Regional Park on Oct. 6, 2018, in San Bernardino, California.

During a Tenacious D show on Sunday, Black presented a cake to Gass for his birthday and told him to make a wish. "Don't miss Trump next time," Gass said, referencing the attempted assassination of Trump on Saturday.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jack Black says Trump comment sparked Tenacious D tour cancellation