Jack Black hints at Tenacious D split as he denounces ‘hate speech’ following Trump shooting joke

Jack Black has hinted at an indefinite split of his rock band Tenacious D following criticism levelled at his band for a joke made about Donald Trump’s attempted assassination at a show in Australia.

In a statement released Tuesday (16 July), Black said he was “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday” and that he would “never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

Tenacious D were due to play Newcastle tonight, but that show was cancelled without notice this afternoon.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” Black continued in his statement.

Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass were performing at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Australia on Saturday (July 13) after the former president was shot in the ear at his Pennsylvania rally earlier that day.

In celebration of Gass’s 64th birthday, which fell on Sunday (July 14), Black, 54, presented him with a cake on stage.“Make a wish,” the School of Rock star can be heard telling Gass in footage shared on TikTok. As Gass blew out the candles, he said: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

