'Jack Frost' Comes to Northeast Iowa as Snow and Rain Hit Waterloo

Heavy and wet snow blanketed northeast Iowa on Sunday, March 24, bringing low visibility and affecting travel in the area.

Footage filmed by @StephenBright shows snow coming down in Waterloo.

“I wish Jack Frost would end whatever affair he’s having here and quit showing up with snow,” user @StephenBright wrote on X.

The source also shared footage of rain coming down after the snow.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area saw high snowfall rates of 1"/hour or more on Sunday.

The NWS predicted a windy Monday, with the possibility of strong thunderstorms, following a weekend of snow and rain. Credit: @StephenBright via Storyful