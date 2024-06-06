Jack Grealish has lost his ‘wow’ factor – Gareth Southgate has made the right call

When it was revealed that James Maddison had missed out on the England squad for the European Championship, Jack Grealish probably breathed a sigh of relief and believed that he would make the final cut.

Now he knows that he, too, has been dropped with Gareth Southgate showing that he will pick on form – and be true to his word. He has, at best, been lukewarm on Grealish’s prospects for the past few months and it was clear that he was in danger of missing out.

Grealish may have impressed when he came on as a substitute in the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening but a cameo at St James’ Park has not been enough to overturn a disappointing campaign.

He can have no complaint. It will, nevertheless, be a serious blow to the forward, who is the highest-profile casualty of the squad cull, which now leaves both his international career as well as his club career at a crossroads.

Pep Guardiola was encouraging after the FA Cup final that Grealish has a future with Manchester City and, given the £100 million it took to sign him, there has to be a determination to get it back on track.

But when City were 2-0 down and in search of a goal in that final, it was significant that Grealish stayed on the bench and Jeremy Doku came on. That cannot be underestimated.

In fact that half hour or so against Bosnia represented three times as many minutes as Grealish managed for City in the last month of the season.

Once again, of course, Grealish was front and centre in City’s Premier League title celebrations and his most memorable involvement, unfortunately, in recent weeks has been to twice have a narrow escape as he was saved from falling from City’s open-top bus during the title parade.

Grealish was once again in the thick of Manchester City's title celebrations - PA/Bradley Collyer

Undoubtedly injury has played its part with Grealish out for a month with a painful dead leg followed by more niggling problems in January, this time with a groin issue. But he has been chasing his season and his form ever since and has now lost that race.

At 28, Grealish is in danger of being overtaken by a cadre of young wide players: Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer, as well as Jarrod Bowen, have accelerated ahead of him. He has to reassess.

No-one, but even Grealish’s most fervent supporter, would argue he has had better seasons than any of that quartet even though he is a title-winner again and has more experience with 36 caps. That is more than twice as many as those four combined (16) with Bowen accounting for half their appearances.

But his contribution to City’s cause has been nowhere near as pivotal as it was in the Treble-winning season when he celebrated long and hard afterwards and it felt fully deserved. This time? Maybe Grealish should have considered dialling it down a little but Southgate would probably still have picked him had he been playing better.

Instead the manager has taken a logical, if hard, decision to go with those who are performing at a better and more consistent level. The warning sign, for Grealish, was there when Marcus Rashford was left out. Maybe by then he too had run out of time. He needed a good cup final but did not play.

We all know that Grealish is a charismatic character, a player who can be supremely valuable when possession needs to be kept, and has that ‘wow’ factor.

Unfortunately it feels like a long time since we have seen that for either City or England and he faces a long summer now of re-assessing where his career is at and what happens next. He has not done enough to be chosen. It may be tough. But it is true. The crueller decision would have been to leave out one of the others. They deserve their chance.