Jack Hoffman dies after battle with cancer
Jack Hoffman, one of the Huskers' biggest fans and a beacon of hope for many across the United States, has died of cancer.
Jack Hoffman, one of the Huskers' biggest fans and a beacon of hope for many across the United States, has died of cancer.
William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
"I was sitting in the bleachers when a young man — probably around 30 years old — came up to me and asked if I had a second to talk."
The woman's mother-in-law did not hold back her thoughts on her choice in bikini
President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.
"I calmly explained that I wasn’t obligated to share just because we're related, especially given how they’ve treated me in the past."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
Angelina Jolie’s son Knox is proving just how fast time flies, towering over his mother during a casual grocery run on Tuesday. See photos.
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
A 28-year-old woman seeks support from Reddit after standing up to her sister, who repeatedly returns the borrowed car with an empty gas tank
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an incredible outdoor pool at their $29 million mansion in Montecito – see new look at their impressive feature
The musician's husband died of throat cancer on Jan. 14, 2016
Simon Vickers, 50, claimed he was just "messing around" with his daughter Scarlett, a court reportedly heard on Tuesday, Jan. 14
"Our family is complete," the couple wrote on Instagram
The "extremely sad" bride wrote on Reddit that she feels "betrayed by the whole thing"
"He promised to buy me an engagement ring 'if I lost weight.'"
Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia
Matthew and his NHL star brother Johnny were tragically killed in a biking accident on Aug. 29
Although it was a kind gesture, those who waited for the single taxi doing round trips for more than 100 guests didn't get home until the middle of the night