Jack Lis officer still thinks about Caerphilly dog attack death

Sgt Isabelle Coulson and Sgt Ross Phillips were nominated for their bravery in their immediate response to a fatal dog attack on a young boy [Welsh government]

A police officer who was one of the first on the scene of a fatal XL bully attack on a 10-year-old boy said he thinks about the incident "most days".

Jack Lis was killed after being attacked by the dog at a house in Caerphilly in November 2021.

Sgt Ross Phillips and Sgt Isabelle Coulson were nominated for a St David Award for bravery after confronting the 96lb (43kg) dog, Beast.

Sgt Phillips said the nomination was "tempered" by the tragedy.

The officer said they were met by a "chaotic" scene when they got to the town's Penyrheol estate, with Jack and the dog - an American XL bully - both in a house.

"It became a very difficult situation in that we have to obviously get Jack out, but also being careful not to allow the dog to get to any members of the public outside.

"The dog was just behind the front door, so the main issue was getting in, then getting Jack out, all while keeping the dog inside."

Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being attacked by Beast in November 2021 [Family photo]

Sgt Coulson distracted the dog as Sgt Phillips attempted to enter the house - he managed to get Jack and hand him over to the paramedic while pushing the dog back inside.

Jack was pronounced dead at the scene and his inquest heard he died as a result of "severe injuries to the head and neck".

Brandon Hayden and Amy Salter were jailed in June 2022 after admitting owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Sgt Phillips said the incident had stayed with him: "It's one that sort of comes to you most days, if I'm honest, because it's the tragic circumstances really.

"This one was particularly difficult because of the circumstances, and the loss of Jack."

The St David Awards, which took place on Thursday, had several categories including bravery, young person and community spirit.

While he and his colleague did not win their category the Gwent Police officer said he was grateful for the nomination, adding "all I was doing was the job that we had to do".

He added: "I've been to a lot of incidents over the years and you sort of take a little bit from all of them and build experience as you go.

"You deal with them as best you can and you get support from your colleagues."

'I want to inspire others'

Lia Elis-Thomas was nominated by her mother for helping her through domestic abuse [Welsh Government]

Another award nominee was Lia Elis-Thomas from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, who was put forward for the Young Person award by her mum.

The 18-year-old experienced domestic violence in the home from her father, who was later found guilty of coercive conduct.

She is also a young carer for her brother who has disabilities and said she hoped her story inspired others.

"It was very difficult seeing my mum so unhappy," said Lia, who won her category.

"It was very difficult - no child should experience that, but unfortunately I did.

"My friends are the ones who kept me going.

"I think people should not try and hide what's going on their family I think its important to speak out so people can help other people so if they are ever in that situation they can speak out."

Lia wants to go on to do further education in health and social care and now works in a care home, a job she was inspired to do after "looking after my family for so long".

She added: "I want to be the person to help other people."

'I stopped a man jumping off a bridge'

Callum Smith said his scout leader Andrew "makes a big deal" out of his nomination on social media [Callum Smith]

Callum Smith, 17, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, was not expecting to save a man's life while out for a walk, but said "it was instinct".

He saw a man on a footbridge over a busy road who was distressed and asked if he was OK.

After being shouted at, he called the police but felt compelled to go back.

"He went to jump and I grabbed hold of him. As I grabbed hold of him there were other people at the bottom of the bridge who stopped the traffic."

He said the police then came and took over.

"I think it was natural to talk to him. As soon as I saw him him I knew something wasn't right and I knew I had to try and talk to him.

"I've had no training but I realised I needed to try and help."

Winner of the Bravery Award, Callum said his family and scouts troop were very proud of him and he was "very grateful to the people who nominated to me".

"I think its important for people if they see someone distressed to support them.

"Just look out for everyone."

