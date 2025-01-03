Jack Nicholson, 87, Seen in Rare Photo While Sharing a Holiday Hug with Daughter Lorraine

Jack Nicholson spent some quality time with his loved ones over the holiday season.

In an Instagram post shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson on Thursday, Jan. 2, the actor, 87, was captured sharing a sweet father-daughter moment with the 34-year-old in a rare photo.

The image saw Lorraine smiling as she wrapped her arms around her dad’s shoulders and he placed his hand on her arm.

“Your dad looks great. ❤️,” director Nancy Meyers, who directed Jack in the 2003 film Something's Gotta Give, wrote in the comments section.

The three-time Oscar winner was last photographed at a public event in April 2023 when he watched his team the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs. In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time, The Departed star could be seen hugging and shaking hands with Lakers legend LeBron James.

LORRAINE NICHOLSON/Instagram Lorraine and Jack Nicholson

Elsewhere in the carousel, Lorraine looked festive in red as she posed alongside her brother Ray Nicholson, 32, her nephew Duke Nicholson, 26, and his girlfriend Devin Lee Carlson. Duke, who is also an actor, is the son of Jack’s eldest child, daughter Jennifer Nicholson, 61.

“The giving season 🎁,” Lorraine captioned the post.

The Hollywood icon shares Lorraine and Ray with ex Rebecca Broussard.

LORRAINE NICHOLSON/Instagram (L-R) Devin Lee Carlson, Lorraine Nicholson, Ray Nicholson and Duke Nicholson

In May 2010, Lorraine revealed to PEOPLE that her dad has a special nickname for her. “Ever since I was a baby, he's called me 'Perf,' short for perfect,” she shared.

Lorraine has attended various events with her father, including the Golden Globes in 2007, and she has since followed in his footsteps.

After graduating from Brown University, Lorraine went on to pursue a career in the film industry, landing a role in 2011's Soul Surfer and making her directorial debut at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival with the premiere of her short film Life Boat.

Jack is also dad to son Caleb Goddard, 54, with his Five Easy Pieces costar Susan Anspach and daughter Honey Hollman, 43, who was raised by her mother, model Winnie Hollman, in Denmark. In 1994, he welcomed his youngest daughter, Tessa Gourin with Jennine Gourin, though he and the 30-year-old have been estranged for most of her life.



