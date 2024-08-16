Jack Russell, former Great White frontman, dies at 63

Jack Russell, the rock icon known as the former frontman of Great White, has died.

A rep for Russell's autobiographer K. L. Doty confirmed his death via email.

Doty "was personally approached by Jack to write his story" and "in honor of Jack's wishes, she will continue to be his voice."

His death was also announced on his unverified Instagram page Thursday, saying the singer was "loved for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive."

Great White singer Jack Russell sings during a performance at the Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino in Primm, Nevada, Sept. 2, 1999.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Great White is known for the platinum-selling records "Once Bitten" in 1987 and "…Twice Shy" in 1989. Current band members include Mark Kendall, Audie Desbrow, Michael Lardie, Scott Snyder and Brett Carlisle.

Jack Russell, of the band Great White, in 2003. Russell is seen speaking to reporters about the deadly fire at "The Station" nightclub as he sits in a car outside police headquarters in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

In 2003, during the band's performance as Jack Russell's Great White in Rhode Island, the show's pyrotechnics set a nightclub on fire, causing the death of 100 people, including guitarist Ty Longley.

This story is developing.

