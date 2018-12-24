Jack Studnicka's family ready to see their favourite player on the world stage

For hockey player Jack Studnicka's family, this Christmas is going to be extra special.

Studnicka is the captain of the OHL's Oshawa Generals, a Boston Bruins draft pick — and now, he's playing for Team Canada in the world junior hockey tournament in B.C.

Eight of his family members, including his grandparents, are getting ready to travel to Vancouver in the coming days to support him in the tournament — something his father says has been a dream of his son's from a very young age.

"He would watch every year glued to the TV," Jack's father Todd Studnicka explained.

"It's really fun, exciting. We're proud of him to accomplish that goal, and we're really excited to get there and watch."

'Always loved the game'

Growing up in Tecumseh, Ont., his family says Jack hadn't always wanted to skate as a kid, even though both his father and older brother did. But that hesitation quickly wore off, his family said.

"I always played and Jack kind of tagged along as best he could," said Sam Studnicka, Jack's brother, who also plays hockey.

Once Jack got over the initial hump of not wanting to play at first, Sam said he strapped on his skates, and his career took off.

"It wasn't surprising to see how good of a hockey player he turned out to be. You know, he'd walk around rinks carrying around hockey cards, he always loved the game."

'Eye on the prize'

His mother Mary Beth Laing, describes Jack as a competitive player from the get-go.

