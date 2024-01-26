Jack Watson live in Federal Hill talking to Ravens fans!
Jack Watson live in Federal Hill talking to Ravens fans!
Jack Watson live in Federal Hill talking to Ravens fans!
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.
TORONTO — The Wayne Train has made its final stop. After 15 hard-nosed NHL seasons where he filled the net and threw plenty of fists, Wayne Simmonds has called time on his playing career. The 35-year-old spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday ahead of the Hockey Diversity Alliance's first-ever WinterFest event scheduled for Feb. 3 in Toronto. With three kids under the age of five — his wife, Crystal, gave birth to the couple's first son two months ago — he has a lot on his plate. Getting one more
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana newcomer Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since November 2022, leading the Pacers to a 134-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Joel Embiid had 31 points and seven rebounds just three days after breaking the 76ers' franchise record with 70 points. Philadelphia had won six in a row. Embiid, the NBA's reigning MVP, was one of the starters announced Thursday for All-Star Game on Feb. 18 Indianapolis
Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE pro wrestling empire, has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by a former employee. In a graphic lawsuit, Janel Grant alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with men to secure lucrative deals and sexually assaulted her in the WWE office during work hours.
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.
EDMONTON — It was a classic case of not asking how, but how many? Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and backup goalie Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers kept their spectacular streak alive with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Zach Hyman also scored while Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (28-15-1) who have now won 15 games in a row, becoming just the fifth team in NHL history to meet the mark. The record is 17 w
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
Aric Almirola will run in 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and hopes to mentor younger drivers, just like veterans did on Gibbs’ Washington Redskins.
Jon Anik admits the growing toxicity from UFC fans ("the venom," he calls it) could run him out of the sport.