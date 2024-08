The Daily Beast

Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that wa