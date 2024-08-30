Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Wedding Dress Heads to Auction for the First Time

Jackie Kennedy shocked the world when just five years after her husband's assassination, she married Aristotle “Ari” Onassis. On October 20, 1968, she wed the Greek shipping tycoon, several decades her senior in an intimate ceremony on the island of Skorpios, with her children, John and Caroline, by her side. As she said a metaphorical goodbye to Camelot, and hello to her new identity: Jackie O, the former first lady wore Valentino. Specifically, she walked down the aisle for the second time in a cream, knee-length dress with a pleated skirt, paired with a chiffon and lace overlay from the house's "Sfilata Bianca" haute couture collection. Instead of a veil, she topped her signature bouffant with a bow. Now, for the first time, her bridal look is up for auction at Bonhams, where the silk crepe set is expected to sell for between $8,000 and $12,000.



Also included in auction house's upcoming "Classic Luxury" sale are several of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s suits, including a Calvin Klein tuxedo, which was purchased from the brand when Carolyn Bessette was working there as a publicist. Of course, the two would go on to marry in a private wedding ceremony September 1996. The tux is expected to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000.

"It is a rare privilege to be able to present Jacqueline Kennedy’s wedding dress worn on her marriage to Aristotle Onassis and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s outfits; a tuxedo, suit and overcoat in the same sale," says Marissa Speer, the head of sale for handbags and fashion at Bonhams.

"The Kennedys are without question, one of the most prominent families in modern American history. Jacqueline Kennedy’s 1968 couture ensemble is not only an important piece of fashion history marking the emergence of one of the most stylish women in the world—Jackie O—but it also showcases an important design in maison Valentino’s history."

Speer also clarified the provenance of these pieces, sharing that JFK Jr.'s suits were owned by his close friend, Sasha Chermayeff, who was a beneficiary of Kennedy's estate following his tragic death in 1999. Jackie's wedding dress comes from a couple who worked on Onassis's yacht Christina. Per Speer, "Jackie Onassis and the couple became friends resulting in the dress being gifted to them following her passing in 1994. It has remained in their possession ever since."

The auction runs September 16-26. Details on how to bid can be found on bonhams.com.

