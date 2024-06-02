Jackson celebrates 601 Day

Latest Stories
Toronto Blue Jays star Kevin Kiermaier's wife Marisa announces pregnancy: 'Now, our family will be complete'
The couple, who already share two kids together, are expecting to welcome their third baby this December.
- HuffPost
How Newspapers Around The World Handled The Donald Trump Verdict
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
- CNN
Hear what Travis Kelce said to Biden at White House ceremony
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Superbowl win when star tight end Travis Kelce stole the show.
- Deadline
Indiana Fever GM Weighs In On Deliberate Shove Of Caitlin Clark During Game Against Chicago: “League Needs To Clean Up The Crap!”
UPDATE: Indiana Fever GM Lin Wood has weighed in on Saturday’s incident involving her player Caitlin Clark and how Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter fouled the popular phenom. “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop!” Wood wrote on X. “The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT …
- The Canadian Press
Bottom feeders in November, Oilers sit one win away from Stanley Cup final
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
- PA Media: Sport
Frustrations boil over as Andrey Rublev is knocked out of French Open
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
- GQ
Luka Doncic Is the Biggest Sicko the NBA Has Seen in Years
The Dallas Mavericks have a true madman on their hands. Now we get to see what he can do in the NBA Finals.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Robert MacIntyre, who admitted he ‘might be the problem,’ surges into lead at 2024 RBC Canadian Open with dad on bag
"I think I might need to negotiate a wage this week," said MacIntyre's dad.
- CNN
Drew Gordon: Former NBA forward and brother of Denver Nuggets star dies at age 33
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
- Yahoo Sports
Top running backs for 2024 fantasy football, according to our experts
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
- BBC
Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final
Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his Al-Nassr side lose the King's Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday night in a game with three red cards.
- Global News
Northern lights returning to Canadian skies
If you missed out on the stunning show of northern lights earlier this month, you might be in luck this weekend. The same sunspot is reappearing after traversing the far side of the sun, and it has the potential to produce strong flares in the coming days and months.
- The Canadian Press
Malaysian climber who died near top of Alaska's Denali, North America's tallest peak, is identified
DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — A Malaysian climber likely died of exposure and altitude-related illness earlier this week after sheltering for days in a snow cave with minimal survival gear near the top of Denali, North America's tallest mountain in Alaska, park officials said Saturday.
- CBC
Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new alternate uniform and logo
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
- The Canadian Press
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson's health episode
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
- Hello!
Meet Jude Bellingham's stunning Dutch model girlfriend Laura Celia Valk
Real Madrid CF and England player Jude Bellingham has found love off the pitch – meet his girlfriend Laura Celia Valk...
- The Canadian Press
Triple-A catcher who was hit by a backswing is out of the hospital, resting and recovering
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.
- The Canadian Press
Ledecky says faith in Olympic anti-doping system at 'all-time low' after Chinese swimming case
NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic champion Katie Ledecky says faith in the anti-doping system is at an “all-time low” in the wake of the way global regulators handled a case involving Chinese swimmers.
- The Canadian Press
Schneider's two-run walk-off homer in 14th inning gives Jays a 5-3 win over Pirates
TORONTO — Toronto's pitchers delivered standout performances on Friday night. Davis Schneider made sure their efforts were rewarded. Schneider belted a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to end a back-and-forth marathon at Rogers Centre. With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1) got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts. That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a fastba
- The Canadian Press
David Hearn makes cut at RBC Canadian Open after long PGA Tour layoff
HAMILTON — It's been six long months since David Hearn played in a PGA Tour event. It's been even longer since the 44-year-old Canadian made a cut.