Jackson County elected, community leaders skeptical of campaign tactics in race for county prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vice President Kamala Harris will interview three top candidates - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro - at her Washington, D.C., residence on Sunday ahead of a final decision on her running mate. Harris is expected to announce her choice as early as Monday, ahead of her first public appearance with the vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Reuters was first to report. The Harris campaign is also planning a social media announcement featuring the duo, officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.