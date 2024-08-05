Jackson County elected, community leaders skeptical of campaign tactics in race for county prosecutor

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Long gone is the light-hearted, almost avuncular, version of Nicolás Maduro who attempted to charm the world in the lead-up to Venezuela’s presidential election. The man who took the stage at Miraflores Palace last week was exhausted — and angry.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeWhat a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoValencia Follows Barcelona in Crackdown on Short-Term RentalsA Vast Wetland Park Seeks to Slake a Thirsty