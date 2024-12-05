Jackson County judge hears arguments in lawsuit over abortions in Missouri

CBC

A Halifax resident is frustrated after waiting more than three years for an MRI that showed a benign brain tumour and she's worried others are suffering because of an inefficient system.A doctor at a hospital eye clinic referred Marina Atwell for diagnostic imaging of her brain in June 2021, a few months after a routine eye test detected one of her eyes was significantly weaker. She waited more than three years to learn that the problem, which was affecting her vision, was a growth impacting her