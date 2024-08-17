Jackson County Prosecutor candidate Tracey Chappel
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
Halima Ahmed and Khadeeja Ahmed were found safe and well after being reported missing from their home in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday 14 August.
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
A white Florida woman was convicted Friday of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black neighbor amid an ongoing dispute about children playing loudly outside her home. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, NJ estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
A Calgary fraudster arrested in Montana nine months after he fled Canada to avoid being sent to prison is heading to prison. Ronald James Aitkens, 70, was handed a four-year sentence by Justice Lloyd Robertson on Thursday for the offender's "deliberate and prolonged breach of trust.""The actions of the accused were reprehensible," wrote Robertson. Aitkens appeared in a Calgary courtroom in a blue, jail-issued jumpsuit and shackles, one week after he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protec
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
Officer John Carl of the Pinetops Police Department graduated from a basic training academy in eastern North Carolina in December 2023.
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.