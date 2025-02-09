Jackson residents call for viaduct to be opened
Jackson residents call for viaduct to be opened
Jackson residents call for viaduct to be opened
The Royal Canadian Mint has released a coin with an engraving honouring Hogan's Alley, a historic Black neighbourhood in Vancouver that was demolished to make way for viaducts. Djaka Blais, the executive director of the Hogan's Alley Society, says the coin recognizes a vibrant area lost in the name of urban renewal.
"It's not unusual to see an infant on a motorcycle."
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
Dr. Chris T. Pernell called out the Trump White House's "fundamental lack of understanding" on public health.
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard died, authorities say
“Perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the group chat while in labor,” the mom of three wondered on Reddit
The best sleep aid isn't necessarily a prescription from your doctor — find our best picks for magnesium, melatonin, valerian root and even OTC zzzquil.
A Windsor pharmacist has been sentenced in a U.S. court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.Tarek Fakhuri was one of four pharmacists who collectively billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).Losses amounted to more than $13 million US to Medicare, Medicaid an
The answer is slightly different depending on how old you are, or any health conditions you might have.
States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for. Costs went up partly because some people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, Shapiro's administration said. “The delays in health care access have had a significant impact on this population — a lack of access to general and specialty care; delayed procedures; avoidable hospital stays and emergency department visits; development of comorbidities; and a lack of preventative medicine as a whole,” Shapiro's administration said.
Cole Schmidtknecht, 22, couldn't pay for his daily inhaler due to the “prohibitively expensive” price increase, but then he died of an asthma attack, per a lawsuit filed by his parents
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating death of a woman at a Jackson hotel.
Eating more protein and doing glute exercises helped a 39-year-old woman burn fat, build muscle, and fix her back pain before turning 40.
Outpatient health care visits for flu illnesses are at their highest levels in 15 years, according to data updated Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 8% of outpatient health care visits for respiratory illnesses are due to flu-like illness, which is the highest seen since the 2009-10 flu season, during the swine flu pandemic, data shows. During the week ending Feb. 1, 8% of emergency department visits were due to flu compared with 3.2% the same time last year, according to the CDC data.
Shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
Circadian rhythm fasting is when you eat between sunrise and sunset. Experts reveal whether it's helpful for weight loss and muscle gain.
Milla Blake in "Apple Cider Vinegar" shares similarities with Australian wellness influencer Jess Ainscough, who died in 2015.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith breaks down what you need to know as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs get ready for a rematch.
As the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for an epic showdown this weekend, big-name fans like Melissa Etheridge and Sylvester Stallone are backing their teams.
Norovirus is highly contagious and experts are warning that cases are 'way above' the average for this time of year.