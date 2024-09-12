Jackson residents fill sandbags
Sandbags available as city of Jackson prepares for Francine
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
Hurricane Francine isn't the only storm on the map: Forecasters are also tracking four other disturbances across the Atlantic.
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to flee their towns, officials said Wednesday.
Francine strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday night.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Francine became a hurricane Tuesday evening as it barreled toward south Louisiana, strengthening over extremely warm Gulf waters as those in possible harm's way rushed to complete storm preparations, filling sandbags, buying gas and stocking up on necessities for an expected landfall in the coming day.
While some of us may not enjoy the colder temperatures, at least there will be a good thing that comes from them: No more wasps
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguished building fire, two people safely evacuated
A ridge of high pressure will keep the skies clear and the temperatures will feel like mid summer. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta/
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
VANCOUVER — Some time more than 30 years ago, a single Chinese peach blossom jellyfish made its way into a lake in British Columbia.
The cone of uncertainty that tracks a hurricane’s path now offers more information for weather watchers. Here are the details.
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
Residents in Phoenix - America's hottest big city - ask a lot of under-maintained air conditioners. When they go bust, they might call Gerald Sandoz.
WATCH: Francine makes landfall
Nor’easters, southeasters, and Colorado Lows dominate the headlines heading into the fall months
A trailing trough will spark a line of thunderstorms this afternoon. The storms will initiate around Trunk 10 and track eastward into Cape Breton later tonight. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
For the Harris campaign, Pennsylvania natural gas represents an economic and environmental sweet spot.