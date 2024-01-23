Jackson State sweeps Texas Southern in hoops
JSU gets a big sweep over TSU on Monday night at the AAC. The women's team stays undefeated in the SWAC while the men's team improves to 4-1 and bounces back from their first conference loss.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant hit a contested 17-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left to help the Phoenix Suns erase a 23-point deficit and stun the Chicago Bulls 115-113 on Monday night. The Suns have won six straight. Durant finished with 43 points, eight assists and six rebounds, one night after scoring 40 in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Bradley Beal scored 18 and Devin Booker added 16. It was a frantic final minute that saw Durant hit a wide-open 3-pointer — after an offensive rebound by Drew E
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo Bills fans threw snowballs at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following the playoff game.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Here is how 94 national NFL experts see the Chiefs at Bills game unfolding.
The Kansas City Chiefs duo scored their 16th postseason touchdown on Sunday, surpassing Brady and Gronkowski's previous record
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the 2024 edition of the NFC Championship Game. Here's what to know.
When introduced as coach, Dan Campbell didn't seem to be convincing anyone with his enthusiasm, but three years later his Lions are on brink of a Super Bowl.
NBA insiders around the league are reportedly unsure of what the Chicago Bulls plan to do with DeMar DeRozan.
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to contemplate his options as the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. The victory gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026 whenever he decides to turn pro and join the tour.
The AFC Championship Game won’t run through Kansas City, but it still runs through the Chiefs.
