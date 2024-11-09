WASHINGTON – Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen prevailed over Republican Sam Brown in Nevada and will head back to the U.S. Senate for six more years.

Rosen beat Brown by 1.4 percentage points, the Associated Press reported Saturday, despite President-elect Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the state by 4 points.

Rosen is one of three Democratic senators in swing states who managed to win reelection despite their state supporting Trump for president. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., also won Senate seats this year. Rep. Reuben Gallego, D-Ariz., is also on track to win his Senate race against former TV broadcaster Kari Lake.

Rosen was first elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving one term in the U.S. House.

Brown has never held political office. He is businessman and a former Army captain who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in 2008 while serving in Afghanistan, which left him permanently scarred.

Republicans retook the Senate in this election. For the next two years, they will have at least 52 votes. Republicans will also hold the White House and will likely also control the House, though the lower chamber has not yet been called.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacky Rosen wins reelection in Nevada Senate race