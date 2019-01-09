Jaclyn Hill Just Teased the First Product in Her Upcoming Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Line

At last count, Jaclyn Hill's beauty line had been in the works for four years. The YouTuber-slash-beauty mogul has collaborated on a makeup brush line and highly successful eye shadow palettes with Morphe, as well as launching her own collection of Becca Champagne Pop highlighters. When it comes to dropping her very own line, Hill has been taking her time and letting her fans clamor in the comment section. But judging by a recent Instagram Story, 2019 may very well be Hill's year.

It's all about reading the tea leaves, aka the emojis used in an Instagram Story. Beauty watchdog Trendmood noticed Hill using Instagram's question feature to hint at a potential beauty drop. "What will be your first product with Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics?" a fan asked. Hill didn't respond directly, but shared the question to her own Story and covered it in lipstick emojis. In 2019, that's about as explicit a teaser as possible. I'm no psychic, but I'm going to guess that Hill's first product drop from her own line will be a lipstick.

As Hill told Allure last year, she's wanted to create her own makeup line even before she started her YouTube channel. "When I worked at M.A.C., I would go around, look at the new products, and constantly test out the shadows, the blushes, and everything that came in," she said. "I was like, 'Ugh, I wish they would change this or this because it would be a little bit better.'" With years of experience in the beauty industry and millions of fans willing to give her feedback, we can't wait to see what Hill comes up with.

