Jacob Elordi felt 'directionless' after Euphoria

In a conversation with his Euphoria co-star Eric Dane for Interview Magazine, the Australian actor admitted he struggled with the idea of becoming a celebrity thanks to his breakout role in the show. "Post-Euphoria, I often feel disenfranchised and directionless. I find it hard a lot of the time to stay motivated on that post, this idea of celebrity. It makes it hard to keep finding interest and truth in the work." The second series of the teen drama was released in 2022, after which he found further fame with the 2023 films Saltburn and Priscilla.